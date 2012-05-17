FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beacon Roofing to buy Cassady Pierce on Pennsylvania push
May 17, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Beacon Roofing to buy Cassady Pierce on Pennsylvania push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Roofing products distributor Beacon Roofing Supply Inc will buy privately held rival Cassady Pierce Co to expand in western Pennsylvania.

Beacon did not disclose the deal amount, but said Cassady had annual sales of about $52 million.

“Cassady is an industry leader in Western Pennsylvania and allows Beacon to expand our presence in that very important market beyond our existing North Coast Pittsburgh branch,” Beacon’s CEO Paul Isabella said in a statement on Thursday.

Beacon, which runs 193 branches in 38 states in the United States and Canada, said the deal is expected to close on May 31.

