New Issue-BE Aerospace sells $500 mln in notes
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-BE Aerospace sells $500 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8(Reuters) - BE Aerospace Inc on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior secured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The deal was increased from the originally planned $375
million.	
    Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and UBS
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BE AEROSPACE INC	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    04/01/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/02/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 5.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/13/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 324 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

