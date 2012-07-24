FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-B/E Aerospace Q2 profit beats forecasts
July 24, 2012 / 6:59 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-B/E Aerospace Q2 profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - B/E Aerospace Inc, the world’s biggest supplier of aircraft cabin interiors, beat an average second-quarter profit forecast, helped by strong sales in key business segments.

Second-quarter net income was $71.2 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with a net income of $54.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue increased by 26 percent to $768.1 million, helped by a strong increase in the commercial aircraft, consumables management and business jet segments.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 68 cents per share, on revenue of $750 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fiscal year 2012, the company expects earnings of about $2.75 per share, on revenue of about $3 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 earnings of $2.81 per share, on revenue of $3.04 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
