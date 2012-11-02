FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beam tops Wall Street view, stands by full-year profit target
November 2, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Beam tops Wall Street view, stands by full-year profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Beam Inc posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its bourbon, and said it still expected earnings to grow at a low double-digit percentage rate this year.

The maker of Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbons said fourth-quarter earnings would probably fall as it spends more on advertising during the holiday season.

Earnings from continuing operations were $91.7 million, or 57 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $82 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges and gains, Beam earned 62 cents per share from continuing operations, topping the analysts’ average forecast of 55 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 8.3 percent to $627.5 million.

