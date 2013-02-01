Beam profit slips after marketing boost

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Beam Inc reported lower quarterly earnings, excluding items, due to a 20 percent increase in how much it spent to advertise its alcoholic drinks during the key holiday season.

On a net basis, the maker of Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark and Knob Creek bourbons said on Friday that earnings were $126.3 million, or 79 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $88.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings fell 3 percent to 67 cents per share, the company said.