FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Suntory not considering listing US unit Beam
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 11:54 PM / 8 months ago

Suntory not considering listing US unit Beam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it was not considering an initial public offering of Beam Suntory Inc, denying a media report that it was eying a listing of its U.S. spirits unit on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Mainichi newspaper had reported that the Japanese food and beverages conglomerate was in talks with overseas investment banks about a listing of Beam as it seeks funds to expand its footprint in emerging markets.

"There is no truth at all" to the report, said a Suntory Holdings spokeswoman in Tokyo.

Beam Suntory, the world's third-largest spirits company known for Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbons, was formed in 2014 when Suntory bought its U.S. rival Beam for $14 billion. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.