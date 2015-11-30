FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Philippines' group to buy Beam Suntory brands for 275 mln euros
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Philippines' group to buy Beam Suntory brands for 275 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background on Emperador)

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Beam Suntory agreed to sell its Spain-based brandy and sherry business to Emperador of the Philippines for 275 million euros ($290.81 million), the companies said on Monday.

The deal includes the Fundador, Harveys, Terry and Tres Cepas brands as well as production operations in Jerez and Tomelloso, Spain.

Last week, Emperador agreed to pay 558 million euros for the Madrid skyscraper Torre Espacio, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Emperador is owned by Alliance Global Group, one of the biggest companies in the Philippines, whose other interests include real estate, restaurants and hotels. Run by billionaire investor Andrew Tan, Emperador earlier this year agreed to buy cognac maker Louis Royer and last year bought the Whyte & Mackay whisky business.

Beam was advised by Rabobank and Uria Menendez, while Emperador was advised by Nomura and Allen & Overy. ($1 = 0.9456 euros) (Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.