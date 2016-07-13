FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects insurer defenses in Bear Stearns late-trading case
July 13, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Judge rejects insurer defenses in Bear Stearns late-trading case

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

A New York judge has narrowed the defenses available to a group of insurers seeking to deny coverage for $200 million that the former investment bank Bear Stearns & Co paid to settle claims it facilitated late trading and deceptive market timing.

In a decision filed on Monday, Justice Charles Ramos of state Supreme Court in Manhattan dismissed the insurers' claims that Bear Stearns had breached the terms of its coverage by failing to inform its professional liability insurers of its settlement negotiations and obtain their consent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29vlyCs

