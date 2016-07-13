Judge rejects insurer defenses in Bear Stearns late-trading case

A New York judge has narrowed the defenses available to a group of insurers seeking to deny coverage for $200 million that the former investment bank Bear Stearns & Co paid to settle claims it facilitated late trading and deceptive market timing.

In a decision filed on Monday, Justice Charles Ramos of state Supreme Court in Manhattan dismissed the insurers' claims that Bear Stearns had breached the terms of its coverage by failing to inform its professional liability insurers of its settlement negotiations and obtain their consent.

