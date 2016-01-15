FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge won't revive $1 bln case against ratings agencies
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 15, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Judge won't revive $1 bln case against ratings agencies

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jan 15 -

A New York state judge decided on Tuesday not to revive a $1 billion fraud case brought by the liquidators of two Bear Stearns funds against the major U.S. ratings agencies.

Geoffrey Varga and Mark Longbottom of Duff & Phelps sued Standard & Poor‘s, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings in July 2013, accusing them of assigning inflated ratings to securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OuQJ9Y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.