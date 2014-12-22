FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beate Uhse announces mutual waiver of options rights related to Kondomeriet A/S
December 22, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beate Uhse announces mutual waiver of options rights related to Kondomeriet A/S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Beate Uhse AG :

* Announces mutual waiver of options rights related to Kondomeriet A/S

* Says sold its 80 pct stake in company Kondomeriet A/S, Norway to Consipio Holding B.V., Netherlands on March 15, 2011

* Under the agreement, has possibility to repurchase shares until Jan. 1, 2017

* Consipio Holding B.V. holds right to sell shares to Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft in period until Jan. 1, 2017

* On Dec. 22, Beate Uhse Aktiengesellschaft and Consipio Holding B.V. agreed upon immediate effect to reciprocally waive their reserved put and call option rights

* One-Time non-cash positive income effect from deconsolidation and other effects totalling more than 2.5 million euros ($3.06 million) is expected as a result of option waiver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

