BRIEF-Beate Uhse Q3 revenue rose by about 4 pct to 35.3 mln euros

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Beate Uhse AG :

* Says EBITDA Q3/2014: 1.8 million euros (EBITDA Q3/2013: 2.2 million euros)

* Says Q3 revenue rose by about 4 percent to 35.3 million euros (Q3/2013: 34.0 million euros)

* Says EBT Q3/2014: -0.5 million euros (Q3/2013: 0.19 million euros)

* Says Q3 EBIT of 496,000 euros versus 727,000 euros year ago

* Sees FY 2014 total revenues of 145.0 million to 150.0 million euros and an operating profit of 5.0 million to 7.0 million euros