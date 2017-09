Aug 15 (Reuters) - Beate Uhse AG : * Says H1 EBIT 33% up: 1.5 million EUR * Says H1 sales increase by 2.3% to EUR 70 million (year ago: EUR 68.4 million * Says H1 ebt EUR 0.7 million (year ago: EUR 0.3 million) * Says confirms forecast for 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage