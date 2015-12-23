FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The Beatles to stream across music services from Christmas Eve - Re/code
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

The Beatles to stream across music services from Christmas Eve - Re/code

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Popular music band ‘The Beatles’ will see its songs feature across streaming music services starting this Thursday, Christmas Eve, Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

Streaming music services including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Amazon Prime Music, are among the many others set to stream the band's songs, the tech website reported. (on.recode.net/1mzg7Eg)

According to Re/code, Pandora Media Inc has the music band’s songs on its online radio service, but with various restrictions.

The Re/code report follows a source-based report from Billboard a week ago which said 'The Beatles' were coming to a streaming service on Christmas Eve, but did not specify which one. (bit.ly/1UPPma6)

Unlike artists such as Adele, Coldplay and Taylor Swift, who decided to not release some of their singles to the free versions of music streaming services, ‘The Beatles’ will be available for free to its users, Re/code said. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
