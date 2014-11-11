MOVES-Beaumont Capital names Peatman as director, national sales

Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. investment portfolio management company Beaumont Capital Management hired Robert Peatman as director of national sales.

Peatman will oversee the development of the sales infrastructure at Beaumont Capital including expansion and training of the company’s sales force.

Prior to joining Beaumont Capital, Peatman worked as a partner at Weston Capital Partners LLC, where he specialized in connecting financial advisers to boutique asset management firms.

Peatman also worked at asset management company FundQuest Inc for 13 years.