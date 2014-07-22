BRIEF-Beazley's first-half profit rises to $132.9 mln

July 22 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc :
* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 3.1 pence per share
* H1 profit before income tax of $132.9 mln (2013: $82.3m)
* H1 gross written premiums increased by 1 pct to $1,077.7 mln (2013: $1,066.7 mln )
* H1 investment returnof $46.8 mln (2013: $0.3 mln)
* H1 net premiums written $ 889.2 million
* Professional liability and management liability lines expected to be subject to less competition than short tail catastrophe-exposed lines