BRIEF-Beazley's first-half profit rises to $132.9 mln
#Financials
July 22, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley's first-half profit rises to $132.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc :

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 3.1 pence per share

* H1 profit before income tax of $132.9 mln (2013: $82.3m)

* H1 gross written premiums increased by 1 pct to $1,077.7 mln (2013: $1,066.7 mln )

* H1 investment returnof $46.8 mln (2013: $0.3 mln)

* H1 net premiums written $ 889.2 million

* Professional liability and management liability lines expected to be subject to less competition than short tail catastrophe-exposed lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
