BRIEF-Beazley Q1 gross written premium drops to $516 mln
May 8, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley Q1 gross written premium drops to $516 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc :

* Gross written premium of $516m (2013: $518m)

* Annualised investment yield of 2.1%

* Largest division, specialty lines, wrote $190m in q1 2014 which represents growth of 3%

* Premium drop of 22% in our life, accident and health (“lah”) division was driven by phasing of a significant renewal

* Reinsurance division wrote an increased portion of its business at start of year which has resulted in 3% growth compared to q1 2013

* Overall premium rates on renewal business unchanged in q1

* Rate increases in specialty lines, co’s largest business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

