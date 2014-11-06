FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beazley says 9-month gross premiums written in line with last year
November 6, 2014 / 7:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley says 9-month gross premiums written in line with last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc :

* Premium rates on renewal business decreased by 1 pct in nine months ended 30 September 2014

* Continue to see opportunities in our locally underwritten US business, with its focus on small and mid-market risks

* Competition is intensifying in large risk and catastrophe exposed, short tail lines, where we are maintaining our underwriting discipline

* For the nine months ended Sept 30, premiums remained stable at $1,546 mln (2013: $1,543m)

* Gross premiums written for nine months ended 30 September are in line with equivalent period of 2013

* Are on target to deliver a strong result and a combined ratio in line with our long term average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

