MOVES-Data breach insurer Beazley Group appoints Fehrman, Pruzinsky
September 25, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Data breach insurer Beazley Group appoints Fehrman, Pruzinsky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Beazley Group Ltd, a leading provider of data breach response insurance, has appointed Joel Fehrman and Charles Pruzinsky as underwriters.

The hires were made to support the continued growth of the company’s flagship product, Beazley Breach Response (BBR), in the United States, as frequency and sophistication of data breach incidents continues to grow along with the associated costs.

Fehrman joins Beazley from XL Group PLC and will be based in Atlanta.

Pruzinsky joins the company from American International Group (AIG) and will be based in Chicago. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
