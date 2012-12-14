FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beazley expects $90 mln loss from Sandy
December 14, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

Beazley expects $90 mln loss from Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley expects a net loss of $90 million from superstorm Sandy which ravaged New York and New Jersey in October.

The British insurer’s estimated loss was based on market losses of around $20 billion and the majority of claims being covered by catastrophe margins, it said on Friday.

Beazley expects a full-year 2012 combined ratio in the low 90s percent , it also said.

Sandy is forecast to have caused insured losses of up to $25 billion, a figure that excludes flood losses insured by the U.S. federal government and not by private industry.

