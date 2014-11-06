FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Beazley strengthens its private enterprise team with new underwriters
November 6, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Beazley strengthens its private enterprise team with new underwriters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Specialist insurer Beazley appointed Maryval Rubel, Safeer Mohammed and Amy Krych as underwriters to its private enterprise team, which focuses on the professional liability needs of small businesses.

Rubel, who will be based in Dallas office, will focus on Beazley’s miscellaneous medical professional and general liability products in the United States.

Mohammed, who will be located at Atlanta office, will focus on the company’s technology and miscellaneous errors and omissions account expansion.

Krych will focus on its flagship cyber product Beazley Breach Response (BBR) from Chicago. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

