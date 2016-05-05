Insurer Beazley's Q1 buoyed by specialty lines business

LONDON, May 5(Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a rise in first-quarter gross written premiums, helped by strong growth in its specialty lines.

The underwriter’s gross written premiums rose about 7 percent to $583 million in the quarter ended March 31, with its largest division, specialty lines, writing 15 percent more in the period to $261 million.

Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, also said claims notifications during the first quarter were “encouraging” and it expects its first-half combined ratio to be better than average if the trend continues.