Insurer Beazley's profit jumps on strong underwriting
February 6, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Insurer Beazley's profit jumps on strong underwriting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Insurer and re-insurer Beazley reported a 25 percent jump in full-year profit as it wrote more premiums and catastrophe-loss claims remained muted.

Pretax profit jumped to $313.3 million in the year ended Dec. 31 from $251.2 million a year earlier.

Net premiums written rose 9 percent to $1.68 billion, while net insurance claims fell 8 percent to $719.1 million.

“The profit outperformance is mainly attributable to a stronger-than-expected underwriting result,” Numis analyst Nick Johnson wrote in a note to clients.

Johnson said the stock remained his top pick in the sector and raised his rating to “buy” from “add”.

Shares in Dublin-based Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance, closed at 253.4 pence on Wednesday.

