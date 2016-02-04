FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Insurer Beazley's FY buoyed by benign catastrophe year
February 4, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Insurer Beazley's FY buoyed by benign catastrophe year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling in headline to “Beazley” from “Beazly”)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc reported an 8 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped in part by a benign catastrophe year.

The underwriter’s gross written premiums rose 3 percent to $2.08 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, and its combined ratio fell to 87 percent from 89 percent last year.

Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, also said it would pay a special dividend of 18.4 pence per share on top of a second interim dividend of 6.6 pence.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
