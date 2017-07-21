Beazley's H1 profit buoyed by specialty lines, investment gains

July 21 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a rise in first-half pretax profit, buoyed by strong growth in its U.S. specialty lines business and investment gains.

The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said pretax profit for the six months ended June rose 6 percent to $158.7 million, beating analysts' expectations of $153 million, according to company supplied consensus estimates.

Gross written premiums rose 2 percent to $1.15 billion in the period. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)