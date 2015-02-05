Insurer Beazleys' profit hurt by airline attacks, data breaches

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley Plc reported a 16 percent fall in full-year pretax profit as its claims-to-premiums ratio inched up, with payouts towards the destruction of aircraft at Tripoli airport, downing of the MH17 plane, U.S. data breaches and Hurricane Odile.

The underwriter’s net written premiums rose about 3 percent to $1.73 billion in the year ended Dec. 31, but said its combined ratio rose to 89 percent from 84 percent last year.

A ratio below 100 percent means an insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

Beazley, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, also said it would pay a special dividend of 11.8 pence per share on top of a second interim dividend of 6.2 pence.

Shares in the company fell 2.7 percent to 293.1 pence in early trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)