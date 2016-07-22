FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Beazley's half-year profit falls
July 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Insurer Beazley's half-year profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Beazley Plc, a Lloyd's of London insurer, reported a 3 percent fall in first-half pretax profit as premium rates declined for much of the large risk business the company underwrites in London.

* The underwriter, which provides marine, casualty and property insurance and reinsurance, said pretax profit fell to $150.2 million in the six months ended June 30, from $154.5 million a year earlier.

* However, buoyed by strong growth in its U.S. speciality lines business, gross written premiums rose about 2 percent to $1.12 billion over the period. (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

