BRIEF-Beazley says FY premiums rise 4 percent
February 6, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Beazley says FY premiums rise 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Beazley PLC : * FY profit before income tax of $313.3M (2012: $251.2M) * FY return on equity of 21% (2012: 19%) * Gross written premiums increased by 4% to $1,970.2M (2012: $1,895.9M) * Combined ratio of 84% (2012: 91%) * Net investment income of $43.3M (2012: $82.6M) * Second interim dividend of 5.9P, taking total dividends for the year to 8.8P (2012: 8.3P) * We see profitable opportunities for moderate premium growth within our existing risk appetite in the course of 2014 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

