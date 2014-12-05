Bebe Stores confirms payment card security breach

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc said it had detected a hacking attack on its payment processing system that could have compromised data from cards swiped in its stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The exposed data may have included cardholder names, account numbers, expiration dates and verification codes, the apparel retailer said on Friday.

The company said the affected transactions were made between Nov. 8 and Nov. 26, the day before Thanksgiving.

Security blog KrebsOnSecurity said on Thursday that hackers may have stolen credit and debit card data from bebe during Thanksgiving and Black Friday. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)