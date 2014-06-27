FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bebe Stores to exit 2b bebe affordable apparel business
June 27, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 3 years ago

Bebe Stores to exit 2b bebe affordable apparel business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said it would exit its unprofitable “2b bebe” business, under which it sells affordable apparel and accessories, by July to focus on its core businesses and to cut costs.

The company said the exit would lead to annual pretax savings of about $9 million-$10 million beginning in fiscal 2015.

Bebe said it expected to incur $5 million-$6 million in restructuring charges related to its exit of the business. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

