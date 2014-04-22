FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apparel retailer Bebe warns on results as sales slide
#Company News
April 22, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Apparel retailer Bebe warns on results as sales slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc estimated a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss due to a 5.7 percent decline in comparable store sales.

The company said it expects a net loss of 29-32 cents per share for the third quarter ended April 5. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales declined 17.2 percent to about $93 million, below the $108.0 million analysts were expecting.

Shares of Bebe were halted in premarket trading. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

