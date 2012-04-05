FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bebe 3rd-qtr retail sales miss estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Bebe 3rd-qtr retail sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 retail sales from cont. ops $108 mln vs est $119 mln

* Q3 retail sales up 7 pct

* Q3 Same-store sales up 7.2 pct

April 5 (Reuters) - Women’s apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc’s third- quarter retail sales from continuing operations missed street estimates, but said it was 7 percent higher from last year.

Bebe, which caters to fashion-conscious women between the ages 21 and 34, had fallen out of favor with customers over the past few years on fashion missteps.

For the third quarter ended March 31, the company reported retail sales of $108 million, compared to $100.8 million from a year ago.

This was below analysts’ estimates of $119 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Brisbane, California-based company, known for its fashionable party and professional wear, said same-store sales for the quarter, which includes its online stores, rose 7.2 percent.

Bebe shares closed at $9.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.