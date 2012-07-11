FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agrochemicals firm Becker Underwood up for sale-sources
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 11, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

Agrochemicals firm Becker Underwood up for sale-sources

Michael Erman, Greg Roumeliotis

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Privately held agrochemicals company Becker Underwood has put itself up for sale and could bring in more than $1 billion, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The company, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Norwest Equity Partners, has hired boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co to advise on the sale, according to the sources.

The auction is in the second round and could attract both strategic and private equity bidders, they said.

Two of the sources said that Norwest is hoping the company will bring in more than 11 times 2012 EBITDA, and that this valuation could scare off some private equity bidders.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because it is an ongoing process.

Becker Underwood and Norwest could not be immediately reached for comment. A Greenhill spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

Becker Underwood specializes in seed coatings and other technologies that improve yields or protect crops. The company has 14 locations in five countries and says its products can be found in more than 70 countries.

Minneapolis-based Norwest bought its majority stake in the company in 2004. The private equity firm’s other investments include language learning software company Rosetta Stone and chemicals distribution firm Univar.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.