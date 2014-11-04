FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson revenue rises
November 4, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co reported a 4.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to improving demand for its drug-delivery products.

Net income rose to $301 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $91 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included pretax charges of $347 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.68 per share.

Revenue rose to $2.20 billion from $2.10 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore and Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
