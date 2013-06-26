FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Costs eat into Bed Bath's profit
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Costs eat into Bed Bath's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc missed Wall Street’s profit estimates in the first quarter as higher costs offset better-than-expected sales.

The company, which has been aggressively investing in ecommerce, said its first-quarter net earnings were $202.5 million, or 93 cents a share, compared with $206.8 million, or 89 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax benefit, it earned 92 cents a share, missing the analysts’ average estimate by a cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 17.8 percent to $2.61 billion, coming in above the analysts’ average estimate of $2.60 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
