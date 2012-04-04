FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bed Bath & Beyond 4th-qtr beats estimates, shares up
#Market News
April 4, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bed Bath & Beyond 4th-qtr beats estimates, shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $1.48 vs est $1.33

* Q4 sales rose 9.1 pct to $2.73 bln

* Q4 comp sales up 6.8 pct

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.79-$0.83 vs est $0.82

* Shares up 4 pct after market

April 4 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations as shoppers spent more to spruce up their homes, sending the retailer’s shares up more than 4 percent after the bell.

Fourth-quarter profit at the retailer, which sells everything from toasters to shower curtains, rose to $351.0 million, or $1.48 a share, from $283.5 million, or $1.12 a share, a year ago.

Sales at the operator of the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon and buybuy Baby chains rose 9.1 percent to $2.73 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.33 per share, on revenue of $2.66 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter comparable-store sales rose 6.8 percent.

For the current quarter, the retailer forecast a profit of 79 cents to 83 cents a share. Analysts are expecting a profit of 82 cents a share.

The Union, New Jersey-based company said it expects full-year earnings to rise by high-single to low-double digit percentage levels.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading up at $69.38 in extended trade. They closed at $66.23 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

