Bed Bath & Beyond misses Street; shares fall
September 19, 2012 / 9:00 PM / in 5 years

Bed Bath & Beyond misses Street; shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s quarterly earnings narrowly missed Wall Street estimates on account of higher costs, sending shares of the U.S. home goods chain down more than 5 percent in after-market trade.

The company, which has been spending heavily on its e-commerce platform, said it expects current-quarter earnings to be in the range of 99 cents to $1.02 per share.

Analysts on average expect the company to post a profit of $1.02 per share for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bed Bath is spending money on a new distribution center, a new data center and a new website for its e-commerce unit.

The company reported earnings of $224.3 mln for the second quarter, or 98 cents per share, below analysts’ average estimate of $1.02 per share. A year earlier, it had earned $229.3 million, or 93 cents per share.

Sales rose 12.1 percent to $2.59 billion. Comparable store sales in the quarter increased 3.5 percent.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down at $64.95 in after market. They had closed at $68.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

