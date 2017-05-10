FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 3 months ago

Apple buys Finnish sleep tracking app maker Beddit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 10 (Reuters) - Apple has acquired a sleep tracking app and hardware maker Beddit, the Finnish startup said on its website.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed and neither of the companies were immediately available for a comment.

"Beddit has been acquired by Apple. Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," the company said.

Beddit manufactures a monitoring device which tracks heart rate, breathing and sleep time when placed on a bed.

The monitor, which sells for $149.95 in Apple's online store, transfers the data to Beddit's iPhone app for analysis.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by David Evans

