FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boehringer unit taps BofA to explore sale of generics business
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Boehringer unit taps BofA to explore sale of generics business

Jessica Toonkel, Anjuli Davies, Arno Schuetze

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ben Venue Laboratories, a Bedford, Ohio-based subsidiary of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim has tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to explore a possible sale of its generic sterile injectable drugs business.

Ben Venue announced in October that it was ceasing production due to quality control issues and said it was “exploring strategic options” for its Bedford Laboratories business.

The firm has hired Bank of America “to educate potential buyers about the Bedford Laboratories business” and the Ben Venue manufacturing site, a Boehringer spokeswoman wrote in an email on Tuesday.

It is unclear how much Ben Venue might fetch from a sale of Bedford Laboratories.

A Bank of America spokesman declined to comment.

Ben Venue was one of several manufacturers of Bedford Laboratories’ methotrexate, a drug used in the treatment of several kinds of cancer including leukemia.

Ben Venue voluntarily shut down manufacturing in November 2011 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found quality control and manufacturing issues. In January, Ben Venue entered a consent decree with the FDA allowing it to manufacture certain cancer drugs that the agency said were in short supply. However in October the company decided to close saying that the interim controls it had put in place were not sustainable.

A number of pharmaceutical companies, such as generic drugmaker Mylan, Pfizer and Novartis may consider bidding for the business, the sources said.

Novartis, Mylan and Pfizer declined to comment.

In February, Mylan acquired Agila Specialties, the generic injectable drugs manufacturing business of India’s Strides Arcolab Ltd, for $1.6 billion. The deal helped Mylan, one of the world’s largest generic drugmakers, double its injectable drugs portfolio and make it one of the leaders in the rapidly-growing business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.