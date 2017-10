May 7 (Reuters) - Beef Products Inc, maker of the beef product that critics called pink slime, will permanently close three of its four plants on May 25 due to plummeting sales amid concerns about the ammonia-treated product, the Iowa governor’s office said on Monday.

The three plants are in Amarillo, Texas; Garden City, Kansas; and Waterloo, Iowa.

Beef Products did not respond to emails from Reuters about the story. (Reporting by Bob Burgdorfer; Editing by Gary Hill)