Chile lifts 10-year ban on Canadian beef imports
May 30, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Chile lifts 10-year ban on Canadian beef imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 30 (Reuters) - Chile has lifted a 10-year-old ban on Canadian beef imports, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Harper said Chile’s president, Sebastian Pinera, made the announcement during a visit to Canada. Chile, along with many other countries, banned beef imports from Canada in 2003 after the discovery of BSE disease (bovine spongiform encephalopathy).

Canada has already resumed beef exports to most of the other countries that imposed bans.

The move, effective immediately, is worth up to C$5 million ($4.9 million) annually to Canadian beef exporters, and the value may double in three years, the Canadian government said.

$1=$1.03 Canadian Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

