Cargill says Nebraska beef plant operations limited after fire

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc’s beef processing plant in Schuyler, Nebraska which was damaged by a fire last week is processing beef but has yet to resume slaughter operations or start taking cattle, the company said on Wednesday.

“We are working two shifts today to fabricate carcasses that are in the coolers at Schuyler and will continue that activity through the end of the week,” Cargill spokesman Michael Martin said.

“Resumption of cattle harvesting is a day-to-day decision as repairs are being wrapped up, so we are not harvesting cattle at Schuyler today.”

Martin, who was responding to industry talk and social media comments that the Schuyler plant was closed, said Cargill was also producing ground beef there and shipping products to customers.

The facility, which slaughters 5,000 head of cattle daily and is located 90 miles (145 km) west of Omaha, was closed last Thursday after a fire and ammonia leak. (Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Sophie Hares)