Befimmo launches up to 4.5 mln euro share buyback
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Befimmo launches up to 4.5 mln euro share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - Belgian property group Befimmo said on Monday it will begin an up to 4.5 million euros ($5.7 million) buyback of its own shares to boost its flagging share price, which has been hit by a difficult economic climate.

It will buy back shares at between 36.31 euros and 49.13 euros, representing 85 to 115 percent of the closing price on Friday.

Over the past year, Befimmo’s shares have lost over 30 percent of their value.

$1 = 0.7860 euros Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Mark Potter

