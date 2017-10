BRUSSELS, April 18 (Reuters) - Belgian real estate group Befimmo said on Thursday that it would buy the Blue Tower office building in Brussels, valued at 78.5 million euros ($102.38 million), and would fund the acquisition by selling shares.

The group said it would place 637,371 treasury shares with institutional investors.

Befimmo’s shares traded at 51.36 euros before they were suspended earlier on Thursday.