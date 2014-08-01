FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Befimmo H1 net result at 38.6 mln euro
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Befimmo H1 net result at 38.6 mln euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Befimmo Sa :

* Fair value of Befimmo’s consolidated portfolio as at 30 June 2014 was 2,247.6 million euro, as against 2,184.1 million euro as at 31 December 2013

* Occupancy rate of the properties available for lease was 95.4 pct at 30 June 2014

* EPRA earnings, in line with the published outlook, amount to 43 million euro compared with 44.8 million euro for the first half of 2013

* Despite difficult rental market, new leases, renewals have allowed Befimmo to maintain an occupancy rate of some 95 pct in its buildings available for lease

* All of these factors, some of which are unique, show a net result of 38.6 million euro as at 30 June 2014 compared with 44.1 million euro as at 30 June 2013

* Confirms the dividend forecast for the fiscal year (3.45 euro gross per share)

* As at 30 June 2014, rental vacancies, which are decreasing, stood at 10.5 pct as against 11.1 pct at 31 December 2013

* Interim dividend payment should amount to 2.59 euro gross per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.