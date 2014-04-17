FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf CEO says is 'satisfied' with first quarter
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Beiersdorf CEO says is 'satisfied' with first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Beiersdorf told Reuters on Thursday that he was satisfied with the German Nivea maker’s business over the first three months of the year.

Speaking at the group’s annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO Stefan Heidenreich also confirmed the group’s 2014 forecast for sales to rise between 4 and 6 percent and an EBIT margin - earnings as a percentage of sales - slightly above the 2013 level of 13.2 percent. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.