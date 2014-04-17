Beiersdorf CEO says is 'satisfied' with first quarter

HAMBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Beiersdorf told Reuters on Thursday that he was satisfied with the German Nivea maker’s business over the first three months of the year.

Speaking at the group’s annual shareholders’ meeting, CEO Stefan Heidenreich also confirmed the group’s 2014 forecast for sales to rise between 4 and 6 percent and an EBIT margin - earnings as a percentage of sales - slightly above the 2013 level of 13.2 percent. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)