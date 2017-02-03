FRANKFURT Feb 3 German consumer-goods group
Beiersdorf has appointed former Sanofi
manager Vincent Warnery to a new position on its board
overseeing the Eucerin skincare, La Prairie anti-ageing and
Hansaplast woundcare brands.
"Beiersdorf has achieved strong growth, particularly with
Nivea, on the basis of its successful Blue Agenda strategy,"
said Beiersdorf Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich, referring to
the company's brand-strengthening agenda.
"For Eucerin, Hansaplast and La Prairie we see lots of
growth potential in the future."
Warnery was senior vice president and head of global
consumer health at Sanofi until November, and previously worked
at Procter & Gamble and L'Oreal.
He will take up his new post on Feb. 15, Beiersdorf said in
a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)