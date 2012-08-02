FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf sees China profitability ahead of schedule
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 2, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Beiersdorf sees China profitability ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf said on Thursday its Chinese activities are doing better than expected and will be profitable one year earlier than planned.

“We’re seeing a much improved situation in China and will be profitable there one year earlier than previously reported, i.e. in 2014,” Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich told analysts.

The maker of Nivea skin care products earlier on Thursday increased its outlook for 2012 profits as emerging markets made up for a 4 percent fall in sales at its main consumer products division in western Europe. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.