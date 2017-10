FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf raised its sales growth forecast for both the group and the Consumer business segment to “well over 4 percent” on the back of a strong business performance and higher expectations for 2012, it said on Thursday.

Its previous forecast was a range of between 3 to 4 percent.

No further details were given in the brief statement. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)