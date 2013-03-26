FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beiersdorf chief of Europe/North America ops steps down
March 26, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Beiersdorf chief of Europe/North America ops steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Beiersdorf said Peter Feld, the board member responsible for the Europe/North America region, is leaving the company at his own request and on amicable terms.

The maker of Nivea skin cream said on Tuesday that Feld will leave on July 31 after three years in office, leaving three people on the management board.

Chief Executive Stefan Heidenreich will assume Feld’s duties until further notice, it said.

Beiersdorf generates 57 percent of its annual sales in Europe and around 7 percent in North America. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
