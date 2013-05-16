FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beiersdorf shares rise on P&G bid speculation
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

Beiersdorf shares rise on P&G bid speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Nivea-maker Beiersdorf rose on Thursday on market speculation that majority shareholder Maxingvest was selling half of its stake to U.S. rival Procter & Gamble, talk that was dismissed by a source close to the shareholder.

“We are not talking with anyone, we last spoke with P&G in 2003 and there’s nothing in the rumour,” the source close to Maxingvest said.

Traders said P&G was paying 98 euros ($130) per share for half of Maxingvest’s 50.47 percent stake.

A spokesman for Maxingvest said it did not comment on market rumours. No one at Beiersdorf and P&G Germany were immediately available for comment.

P&G has made no secret of the fact that it finds Beiersdorf an interesting company and persistent bid speculation has helped keep the Beiersdorf share price high.

Beiersdorf shares were trading up 1.5 percent at 71 euros at 0809 GMT, off earlier highs of 72.17 euros as the rumour circulated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.